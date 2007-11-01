Aardvark Daily

Google
 

Free speech banned in the South Waikato

2 February 2017

While the world reels at the seemingly draconian "executive orders" being rolled out by the USA's new president Donald Trump, I believe a more appalling situation exists right here in small-town New Zealand.

I'm talking about the illustrious South Waikato District Council which administers the town where I live.

I'm also talking about the suppression of free speech and a "hands on ears" approach to engaging with the public.

The star of this little drama is none other than RoddyAXN (Rod Young) who is a frequent contributor to the Aardvark Forums.

Here's how it all played out...

Read more...

 

Forums are up!

Yes, people have been complaining about the lack of forums for months now so I finally got off my chuff and finished the transition to the new server and the commissioning of the new forums.

Unfortunately you will have to re-register, it just wasn't practical to transition the IDs from the old server -- although the old stuff will be maintained in a "read-only" capacity for some time to come.

So, if you want to "have your say" then register at the new forums using the magic word Aardvarkroxs when asked for it.

Take a moment to introduce yourself to the rest of the Aardvark community and pretty shortly I'll be expanding the number of forums to encompass a number of areas that are regularly discussed on this site.

The contact form is not yet working (got to rejig the CGI scripts) but if anyone wants to email me they can send their communications to editor at this domain or PM me via the forums.

Oh yes, if anyone wants a bit of a plug then the sponsorship space is now up for grabs. Until someone is prepared to offer a donation for the use of this space, I'm happy to offer a free plug to anyone who wants to send me a suitable 150x150 graphic and link.

Stay tuned!

Recent Columns

Microsatellites: good or bad?
A regular reader and frequent contributor in the forums sent me a link to an interesting article last week...

Computer games, when less is more
What is your favourite computer game of all time? ...

Bureaucrats, what do you do?
Okay, it's time for a Friday whinge

NZ, a nation of prostitutes?
How cool is it that if you've got enough money and are willing to part with some of it then NZ will open its doors to you, seemingly regardless of your political, religious or moral views...

The grinch that moved Christmas
It's the topic de jour - whether or not to move "the great Kiwi Summer" by a few weeks so that we can take advantage of the good weather...

TPPA Trumped
As he promised, US President Donald Trump has effectively withdrawn the USA from the TPPA...

There's nothing wrong with the weather
In many parts of the country people, including me, have been griping about the grotty weather of late...

MJP usurped already?
Yes,another column about the Martin Jet Pack...

Excuse me, do you have the time?s
The history of timekeeping is an interesting one...

It's been how long?
I still vividly remember the excitement and awe which surrounded man's landing on the moon...

Predictions for 2017
Okay readers, it's time for me to put my Nostradamus hat on again and see if I can peek up to 12 months into the future...