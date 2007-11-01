Aardvark Daily



Goodbye 2016

This will be my last column for the year. I'll be taking a break until January, as I usually do around this time.

So what were the memorable elements of 2016?

Well it wasn't the year of the LAN or the year in which the "paperless office" finally arrived.

Nor was it the year we discovered the internet (that happened long-ago).

Linux didn't become the preeminent desktop operating system and the IOT hasn't become "the next big thing".

Perhaps the most memorable thing about 2016 is that it wasn't actually that memorable at all, at least from a technology perspective.

Forums are up!

Yes, people have been complaining about the lack of forums for months now so I finally got off my chuff and finished the transition to the new server and the commissioning of the new forums.

Unfortunately you will have to re-register, it just wasn't practical to transition the IDs from the old server -- although the old stuff will be maintained in a "read-only" capacity for some time to come.

So, if you want to "have your say" then register at the new forums using the magic word Aardvarkroxs when asked for it.

Take a moment to introduce yourself to the rest of the Aardvark community and pretty shortly I'll be expanding the number of forums to encompass a number of areas that are regularly discussed on this site.

The contact form is not yet working (got to rejig the CGI scripts) but if anyone wants to email me they can send their communications to editor at this domain or PM me via the forums.

Oh yes, if anyone wants a bit of a plug then the sponsorship space is now up for grabs. Until someone is prepared to offer a donation for the use of this space, I'm happy to offer a free plug to anyone who wants to send me a suitable 150x150 graphic and link.

Stay tuned!

Sorry, the headlines haven't been updated today

