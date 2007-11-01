Aardvark Daily



Build a quantum computer from free plans

Apparently, quantum computers will leave traditional computers in its dust.

If you believe all the hype, a decent sized quantum computer will change so many aspects of our technology and our understanding of the universe that we could see a whole new "age" of mankind created as a result.

Of course our ability to design and fabricate practical quantum computers has been incredibly limited to date and even the most sophisticated and expensive examples are dealing with only a disappointingly low number of qbits (the currency of quantum computing).

Fortunately, it seems that this is all about to change after a group of researchers were kind enough to publish their blueprint for a practical, scalable device that is well within the grasp of modern technology.

Forums are up!

Yes, people have been complaining about the lack of forums for months now so I finally got off my chuff and finished the transition to the new server and the commissioning of the new forums.

Unfortunately you will have to re-register, it just wasn't practical to transition the IDs from the old server -- although the old stuff will be maintained in a "read-only" capacity for some time to come.

So, if you want to "have your say" then register at the new forums using the magic word Aardvarkroxs when asked for it.

Take a moment to introduce yourself to the rest of the Aardvark community and pretty shortly I'll be expanding the number of forums to encompass a number of areas that are regularly discussed on this site.

The contact form is not yet working (got to rejig the CGI scripts) but if anyone wants to email me they can send their communications to editor at this domain or PM me via the forums.

Oh yes, if anyone wants a bit of a plug then the sponsorship space is now up for grabs. Until someone is prepared to offer a donation for the use of this space, I'm happy to offer a free plug to anyone who wants to send me a suitable 150x150 graphic and link.

Stay tuned!

Sorry, the headlines haven't been updated today

