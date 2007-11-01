Aardvark Daily



Bureaucrats, what do you do?

Okay, it's time for a Friday whinge.

This week I've been dealing with bureaucrats again and I am utterly gobsmacked at how ridiculous some of these people can be.

Firstly, let's talk about CAA (you knew this was coming didn't you?) although in another Friday whinge I might update you on the lunacy that is the local district council.

After a very careful reading of part 101 of the CAA regulations, I was pretty sure I had a handle on what a "shielded operation" was. To be honest, the definitions are pretty vague and it is incredibly clear that this was the result of some very poor thinking on the part of the regulator.

One of the key aspects of a shielded operation when flying within 4Km of an airport is that there is a "barrier" between the drones/models being flown and the airport concerned.

The sole mention of that barrier goes like this:

"airspace that is physically separated from the aerodrome by a barrier that is capable of arresting the flight of the aircraft".

Forums are up!

Yes, people have been complaining about the lack of forums for months now so I finally got off my chuff and finished the transition to the new server and the commissioning of the new forums.

Unfortunately you will have to re-register, it just wasn't practical to transition the IDs from the old server -- although the old stuff will be maintained in a "read-only" capacity for some time to come.

So, if you want to "have your say" then register at the new forums using the magic word Aardvarkroxs when asked for it.

Take a moment to introduce yourself to the rest of the Aardvark community and pretty shortly I'll be expanding the number of forums to encompass a number of areas that are regularly discussed on this site.

The contact form is not yet working (got to rejig the CGI scripts) but if anyone wants to email me they can send their communications to editor at this domain or PM me via the forums.

Oh yes, if anyone wants a bit of a plug then the sponsorship space is now up for grabs. Until someone is prepared to offer a donation for the use of this space, I'm happy to offer a free plug to anyone who wants to send me a suitable 150x150 graphic and link.

