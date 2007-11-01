Aardvark Daily

Google
 

Copyright,a one-way street?

16 January 2017

As a content producer I'm always keeping an eye out on how the copyright laws are written, enforced and broken.

One of the worst offenders, in terms of ignoring other people's rights under copyright law, has been the news media and yesterday I found an interesting video on YouTube that demonstrates just how bad this problem has become.

What's more, it seems that some of NZ's news publishers are amongst the worst offenders.

How fair is it that if you are someone (like myself) who publishes content online, tabloid news organisations (masquerading as "real" news publishers) can come along, throw some ads on it and republish it without permission?

Read more...

 

Forums are up!

Yes, people have been complaining about the lack of forums for months now so I finally got off my chuff and finished the transition to the new server and the commissioning of the new forums.

Unfortunately you will have to re-register, it just wasn't practical to transition the IDs from the old server -- although the old stuff will be maintained in a "read-only" capacity for some time to come.

So, if you want to "have your say" then register at the new forums using the magic word Aardvarkroxs when asked for it.

Take a moment to introduce yourself to the rest of the Aardvark community and pretty shortly I'll be expanding the number of forums to encompass a number of areas that are regularly discussed on this site.

The contact form is not yet working (got to rejig the CGI scripts) but if anyone wants to email me they can send their communications to editor at this domain or PM me via the forums.

Oh yes, if anyone wants a bit of a plug then the sponsorship space is now up for grabs. Until someone is prepared to offer a donation for the use of this space, I'm happy to offer a free plug to anyone who wants to send me a suitable 150x150 graphic and link.

Stay tuned!

