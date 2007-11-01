Aardvark Daily



Please visit the sponsor!

NZ, a nation of prostitutes?

How cool is it that if you've got enough money and are willing to part with some of it then NZ will open its doors to you, seemingly regardless of your political, religious or moral views.

What's more, once you're here, you can buy up as much of the country as you like, even if you have dual citizenship so also remain a citizen of another country.

That is truly fantastic... if you're one of those who have the money.

If you're a not-so-rich but hard-working, honest person simply seeking to start a new life in New Zealand for yourself and your family it's probably not so fantastic.

Read more...

Forums are up!

Yes, people have been complaining about the lack of forums for months now so I finally got off my chuff and finished the transition to the new server and the commissioning of the new forums.

Unfortunately you will have to re-register, it just wasn't practical to transition the IDs from the old server -- although the old stuff will be maintained in a "read-only" capacity for some time to come.

So, if you want to "have your say" then register at the new forums using the magic word Aardvarkroxs when asked for it.

Take a moment to introduce yourself to the rest of the Aardvark community and pretty shortly I'll be expanding the number of forums to encompass a number of areas that are regularly discussed on this site.

The contact form is not yet working (got to rejig the CGI scripts) but if anyone wants to email me they can send their communications to editor at this domain or PM me via the forums.

Oh yes, if anyone wants a bit of a plug then the sponsorship space is now up for grabs. Until someone is prepared to offer a donation for the use of this space, I'm happy to offer a free plug to anyone who wants to send me a suitable 150x150 graphic and link.

Stay tuned!

Sorry, the headlines haven't been updated today

Have your say in the Aardvark Forums.

Recoverable Proxy