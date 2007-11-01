Aardvark Daily



We told them so

Reports in the media today reveal that streaming is now the primary way that most Americans get their music.

Yep, forget purchasing CDs, digital downloads, cassette tapes, wax cylinders and other methods... if you're listening to music in the USA, it's more likely you'll be doing so via services such as Spotify and other streamers than by any other way.

The music industry is "doing very nicely thank you" from music streams and it seems that piracy is becoming far less attractive or fashionable within the ranks of "the great unwashed". Why risk getting pinged when, for just a few bucks a month, you can listen to all the music you want, totally legally?

But hang on, I seem to recall saying, many years ago, that making the legal options cheap enough would be the best way to fight piracy.

Forums are up!

Yes, people have been complaining about the lack of forums for months now so I finally got off my chuff and finished the transition to the new server and the commissioning of the new forums.

Unfortunately you will have to re-register, it just wasn't practical to transition the IDs from the old server -- although the old stuff will be maintained in a "read-only" capacity for some time to come.

So, if you want to "have your say" then register at the new forums using the magic word Aardvarkroxs when asked for it.

Take a moment to introduce yourself to the rest of the Aardvark community and pretty shortly I'll be expanding the number of forums to encompass a number of areas that are regularly discussed on this site.

The contact form is not yet working (got to rejig the CGI scripts) but if anyone wants to email me they can send their communications to editor at this domain or PM me via the forums.

Oh yes, if anyone wants a bit of a plug then the sponsorship space is now up for grabs. Until someone is prepared to offer a donation for the use of this space, I'm happy to offer a free plug to anyone who wants to send me a suitable 150x150 graphic and link.

